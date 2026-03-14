Setting Up Intentional Communities to End Jew LBGTQ+ Gang Stalking

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116222441313360251





Looking to live in Intentional Closed Community.





Detectors for who goes in & out of alartments, mean that when speech, Israel deems Hate Soeech, the Gay, Lesbian, & Tranny Taskforce is dispatched to end our existence.





There is no existing.





Gay Jew Pedophile Billionaire Bad Boys Club Satanist Serial Killers Larry Ellison, Larry Fink, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg have stolen trillions for Stargate Oracle Stargate Artificial Intelligence.





IWhen switched to no human control of Artificial Intelligence, the Iran as new Gaza happened.





Their, water food, infra strucure are hit..Next is America, Europe & World.





Jew LBGTQ+ Invest Bankers have purposely caused financial collapse & biggest starvation.





I want to escape Salem, New Hampshire, & being under 24/7 Jew LBGTQ+ Open Air Prisom Salem New Hampshire Lawrence Massachusetts.





I am setting up Intentional Closed Communities & Media & Movie Separate from Jew LBGTQ+





International Advancement of Pork Eaters living separately is only way to keep from going extinct to get away from Bill Gates Poison Everything.





Donations & Collabotion:





#WBNenesis





Steven G. Erickson

215 S.. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079





1 706 740 9324





I am SvenVonErick on X.