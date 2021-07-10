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Calls From UK Doctors To Declare COVID Vaccines Unsafe In Humans
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162 views • July 10, 2021
You won't see this on the BBC, Sky News, CNN and all other
corrupt MSM because they are complicit in the Genocide Agenda.
Report from One American News: Calls From UK Doctors To
Declare COVID Vaccines Unsafe In Humans
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/calls-from-uk-doctors-to-
declare-covid-vaccines-unsafe-in-humans_EDtwZQZt97tgc6p.html
corrupt MSM because they are complicit in the Genocide Agenda.
Report from One American News: Calls From UK Doctors To
Declare COVID Vaccines Unsafe In Humans
source:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/calls-from-uk-doctors-to-
declare-covid-vaccines-unsafe-in-humans_EDtwZQZt97tgc6p.html
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