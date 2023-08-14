BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Zealand Christchurch Sky Watching Series - OT Chan Live Sky Watch-012 - New Setup Aug 2023
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
57 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • August 14, 2023

#newzealand #camera #skywatching #planespotting Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (2) New season of Sky Watching Bugs BLURFOS JETS Meteors Planets Stars [00:01:50] (3) Bring up IP CentCom a New Win 10 App to show 6 camera views from around the house.. Sun is setting and X20 Zoom camera is the first to switch from Color Mode to IR mode Black and White [00:10:00] (4) Vivaldi Browser with split windows now using.. no compass stream using smartphone at the moment.. like last year. [00:13:40] (5) Paul leaves cameras up with background music while grabs some dinner as the sun sets and wait for night time sky watch [00:30:30] (6) Paul comes back from meal to resume Star gazing plane spotting [00:35:00] (7) Paul checks the real time apps and satellite of clouds rolling in [00:43:20] (8) Paul tests out x20 zoom and how IR focuses beam on tree is super clear footage [00:54:51] (9) A skyfish BUG teleports mid screen on dual lens camera [00:56:10] (10) Paul tries to figure out Star Map to what is seen North and East (dual cam) and also check out current planes in the area. [01:08:00] (11) First Plane Spotted for the night [01:12:00] (12) No Moon and 4 percent light when does show! [01:22:10] (13) 2nd Jet plane spotted [01:34:00] (14) Fine tune magnitude of Star map.. cos of angle of sun the starlinks are not visible. [01:35:30] (15) 3rd Plane spotted and heading towards us this time. Paul tries to zoom it.. but its hard with remote control and mouse and speed is a little slow. [01:35:50] (16) UFO? Paul checks plane map [01:36:30] (16b) Nope a small plane ATR-600 even though couldnt see flashing was at 10K feet. [01:41:00] (17) A sea of bugs (aka skyfish/blurfos) [01:41:37] (18) Stars that look like a Tr3b! [01:54:00] (19) Spotting stars on Zoom camera not as sensitive as dual cam but is a Sony Sensor in it but 2 year old camera. [01:59:00] (20) Paul trying to see if IP Centcom app gestures could make it easier to track a Plane [02:15:00] (21) A Star is finally ZOOMED [02:29:16] (22) Wow.. A closer view of a small Jet flying right over head Paul checks flight path track and details and finds a photo of what it looks like. [02:30:39] (22b) Paul misreads 25k feet not 2500 feet LOL. [02:56:00] (23) Wrap up for the night with Earls song. Seventh Sister {Star} Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

Keywords
skyplanescamerajetsonywatchingwaterproofaliexpressuapsnightvisionfisheyeplanespotting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy