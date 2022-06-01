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Back Stage with Eric Trump | Heels on the Ground
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17 views • June 01, 2022
MUST SEE behind the scenes with Eric Trump!
Leigh Valentine is on the ground behind the scenes at the Reawaken America Tour in Greenville South Carolina! Recognized by Eric Trump, she manages to get some amazing exclusive insight from the son of the president.
To see this full episode with more insight from Leigh Valentine and to see Eric Trump’s Speech go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/rock-the-red-greenville-sc-heels-on-the-ground/
Full Episodes of Heels on the Ground at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Leigh Valentine is on the ground behind the scenes at the Reawaken America Tour in Greenville South Carolina! Recognized by Eric Trump, she manages to get some amazing exclusive insight from the son of the president.
To see this full episode with more insight from Leigh Valentine and to see Eric Trump’s Speech go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/rock-the-red-greenville-sc-heels-on-the-ground/
Full Episodes of Heels on the Ground at americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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