Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
War On Truth| Part of 5 Generation Warfare| Bridge Collapse| Chris Burgard
channel image
The Amber May Show
33 Subscribers
12 views
Published 20 hours ago

Chris Burgard is a filmmaker of The War On Truth documentary. War On Truth is a sequel to Capitol Punishment. What doesn't the American people know about January 6? What coverup is being done about the truth of January 6?


Join Me On Telegram

https://t.me/theambermayshow

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get all your My Pillow Products at a DISCOUNT

www.mypillow.com/amber

Use Promo Code AMBER and save up to 66% off

Promo code-AMBER 800-957-2123

Get Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and SAVE

Dr Stella Immanuel

www.drstellamd.com

Use Promo Code AmberMay and save

Dr Meehan- Telemed & Supplements

https://www.meehanmd.com/

Use Promocode Amber

Docuseries Restore Your Brain Health, Reverse the Effects of Alzheimer's

https://wr374.isrefer.com/go/bhbt/amberhiliker/

Get Spike Support from The Wellness Company.

Spike Support and give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family.

https://www.twc.health/discount/AMBERMAY?ref=AMBERMAY

Use PromoCode AmberMay

Protect Your Investment Gold/Silver www.EPSWealthManagement.com


Patriot Mobile- Free Activation

https://www.patriotmobile.com/amber/

Use Promocode AMBER

Freedom First Coffee

FreedomFirstCoffee.com

Use Promocode AMBER


Freedom First Beef

FreedomFirstBeef.com

Use Promocode AMBER


15% for our Natural & Organic Skincare and natural hand-poured 100% soy wax candles

http://www.PureBeautybyLorina.com

Use Promo code AmberMay


Delicious Cheesecakes https://belovedcheesecakes.com/

PromoCode AMBER


The Commander’s Artist Save 10% Promo Code Amber

https://thecommandersartist.com/shop/


Lose Weight Attain Your Health Goals

https://ambermay.kannaway.com/


Reverse aging with Timeless Pack

www.TimelessPack.com Promocode AmberMay


https://ambermay.kannaway.com/ambermay/product/MY003E?categoryid=460


Lose Weight While Drinking Java

www.CupAHealth.com

PromoCode Amber


___________________________________________________________________

Hero’s Soap Save 10% with Promo Code AmberMay


We strive to create a brand that pays homage to the values that our country was founded on by our forefathers. With a Veteran of the United States Air Force as one of the owners, we understand the dedication & sacrifice that each family makes to serve their country.


https://herosoapcompany.com/ambermay


My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/Amber?rfsn=6442302.fa4e33


Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear

Trusted Self-Reliance & Food Independence

The original Patriot survival company. My Patriot Supply was founded by people with a passion for self-sufficiency and food independence.

We not only understand the drive to practice emergency preparedness, we are active participants in the survivalist lifestyle.

We believe that true freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance.


Get ALL Your Marketing Logos and Websites and More Here!

www.jawdd.com


Business Owners, GET Your Employee Tax Credit with the Cares ACT

https://ercfilenow.com/vid/azladyz


Get a Rebate On All Your Purchases of Gas

https://upside.app.link/CDZ8N

Use promocode CDZ8n


Essential Oils

https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/2013099


Checkout all the facts about the Great Reset

https://timetofreeamerica.com/


ThePlan.Today

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are on These Platforms

Frankspeech.com https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/amber-may-tv-show

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-811265

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@azladyz:c

Locals https://theambermayshow.locals.com


Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/azladyz


Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=azladyz&kind=video


CloutHub:

https://clouthub.com/c/4EWXEKT9


Podbean:

http://theambermayshow.podbean.com


https://YourNews.com


Catch Amber May Paisley Radio Wednesday 9pm (uk time) repeated Fridays at 1am (uk time) 2PM MST https://paisleyradio.com/


Catch Amber May On UG Media Fridays 10PM (UK Time) 3pm MST/5pm EST https://theug.media/wp-content/ugplayer/xlplayer.html


Catch Amber May on Express Radio Station Thursday at 6pm MST/8pm EST https://live365.com/station/Express-Radio-a64355


Catch Amber On The Military Broadcast Radio Wednesday at 2pm MST/ 4pm EST https://www.facebook.com/MBRTalk

Keywords
chris burgardwar on truthamber may

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket