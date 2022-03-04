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World War XI
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30 views • March 04, 2022
There's a war on the U.S. dollar, headed up by China's President Xi. His goal is to dethrone the dollar as the world's reserve currency. The only way this happens, historically, is if the nation who has the world's reserve currency gets entangled in a hot war. Could Ukraine be bait to trick America into walking into a bear trap?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Petro dollar explained (around 6:01 mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8T9ICWOYCNQ
2) Danielle Di Martino Booth: (around 34:20 to 35 minute mark, hot war): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28ggosb2E1s
3) Tucker Carlson: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/could-russia-and-china-collectively-challenge-dollars-reserve-status
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Petro dollar explained (around 6:01 mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8T9ICWOYCNQ
2) Danielle Di Martino Booth: (around 34:20 to 35 minute mark, hot war): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28ggosb2E1s
3) Tucker Carlson: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/could-russia-and-china-collectively-challenge-dollars-reserve-status
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