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Tirania Covid Intalneste Rezistenta Globala
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105 views • September 01, 2021
Este cunoscut ca Pfizer a avut probleme cu medicamentele fabricate si decesele provocate, ca urmare a platit 2,3 miliarde de dolari in 2009 in amenzi civile si penale- cel mai mult (pentru o companie farma) din istoria Americii.
Nici directorul Pfizer nu se vaccineaza...
Voi aveti incredere in Pfizer?
Nici directorul Pfizer nu se vaccineaza...
Voi aveti incredere in Pfizer?
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