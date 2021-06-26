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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1574 - Alan Cartwright - Family asks for help in identifying attacker
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12 views • June 26, 2021
Alan was with his friends riding their bikes, when they were attacked. Williams stabbed Alan once in the chest, piercing his lung. Alan continued to ride away, but soon collapsed, and died at the scene.
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