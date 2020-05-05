End Game Prophecy: A 2020 Vision

Peace, Love, and Light to all... This is probably the Most Important information in human history... 2020 has already proven to be a year of global change by man's standards that is... i.e. the

"CORONA VIRUS"also known as

COVID 19. This info is for ALL people because it will effect ALL people. Yes, ALL LIFE FORMS ON EARTH will be affected...What the elite aka, "the powers that should not be" have been hiding from the public for over a century. A global Plandemic that would attempt to cover up what the Creator of the Heavens and of the Earth has prophecied to happen from the beginning. We at Kingdom Bound Nomads can confidently say that JUDGEMENT DAY is upon us all... This is a 2020 understanding, innerstanding, and overstanding vision that's directly in sync with prophecies fortold in the Bible and throughout many other civilizations. This info is not meant to scare us but prepare us... Stay tuned! YOU TRULY DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS... #PROPHECTIC #WARNING #MESSAGE







Ephesians 6:12

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.



#Repent while you can... The Kingdom is at hand!