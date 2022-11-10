God Loves It When We're In A Difficult Situation – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (03 of 26)

I'm going to try to show you that God had a purpose from the beginning. With God, timing is everything. And God sometimes likes to put his children in a state of anxiety. I'll give you a couple examples: the flood; the children of Israel standing before the Red Sea — a rather anxious moment wouldn't you say? Can’t you just hear the rumble of Pharaoh's chariots? The desert is to the South, the mountains are to the North, and the Red Sea is before you...God just loves it when we're caught in the middle of an impossible situation so that we can see his mighty power!

