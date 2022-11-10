God Loves It When We're In A Difficult Situation – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (03 of 26)

I'm going to try to show you that God had a purpose from the beginning.
With God, timing is everything. And God sometimes likes to put his
children in a state of anxiety. I'll give you a couple examples: the
flood; the children of Israel standing before the Red Sea — a rather
anxious moment wouldn't you say? Can’t you just hear the rumble of
Pharaoh's chariots? The desert is to the South, the mountains are to the
North, and the Red Sea is before you...God just loves it when we're
caught in the middle of an impossible situation so that we can see his
mighty power!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.