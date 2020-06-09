© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defund The Po-Po???
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • June 09, 2020
In this video, we talk about what the movement for defunding the po-po really means, using their own materials and infographics.
NIH We can't release our papers... https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/nih-we-cant-release-our-papers-about-the-wuhan-institute-of-virology-because-of-a-pending-investigation/
Prince Andrew Development https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/08/uk/prince-andrew-us-doj-epstein-investigation-gbr-intl/index.html
Minneapolis City Council president aspires to have a 'police free society' https://www.foxnews.com/media/minneapolis-city-council-president-police-free-society
Minneapolis votes to defund police https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1269730571057614857?s=20
Definition of communism https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/communism
Definition of socialism https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/socialism
Defund the police for safer, healthier and sustainable black communities https://www.marketwatch.com/story/defund-the-police-for-safer-healthier-and-sustainable-black-communities-2020-06-09
The Media Urge to Explain away ‘Defund the Police’
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/the-media-urge-to-explain-away-defund-the-police/
NIH We can't release our papers... https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/nih-we-cant-release-our-papers-about-the-wuhan-institute-of-virology-because-of-a-pending-investigation/
Prince Andrew Development https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/08/uk/prince-andrew-us-doj-epstein-investigation-gbr-intl/index.html
Minneapolis City Council president aspires to have a 'police free society' https://www.foxnews.com/media/minneapolis-city-council-president-police-free-society
Minneapolis votes to defund police https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1269730571057614857?s=20
Definition of communism https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/communism
Definition of socialism https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/socialism
Defund the police for safer, healthier and sustainable black communities https://www.marketwatch.com/story/defund-the-police-for-safer-healthier-and-sustainable-black-communities-2020-06-09
The Media Urge to Explain away ‘Defund the Police’
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/the-media-urge-to-explain-away-defund-the-police/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.