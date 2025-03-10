The Trump Administration's Silent Complicity as Syrian Death Squads Slaughter Alawites, Christians

- Western media reports that hundreds if not thousands of civilians are being slaughtered by US-European-Israeli-Turkish-backed death squads sweeping through ethnic/religious minority villages in Syria;

- The Trump administration has remained silent and despite having carried out air strikes across Syria since taking office, refuse to strike the known location of the terrorist installed into power in Damascus by the previous Biden administration;

- During President Trump’s first term in office, he played an equal role in aiding terrorists in the overthrow of the Syrian government precipitating this current catastrophe, including through military strikes, sanctions, and the continued illegal occupation of Syrian oil and wheat fields by US troops;

- Silence and inaction are complicity and another example of continuity of agenda under the current Trump administration, just as it continued under his previous administration;

- The Trump administration via US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues pressuring China and Thailand over Uyghur terror suspects and alleged “genocide” that is not taking place while ignoring ongoing genocide appearing on camera all along Syria’s coast - perpetrated in part by these very Uyghur terrorists;





