1LegPatriot | Ep. 483 Apostolic Conservatives w/1legpatriot 02-14-2023

Check out :

Truth Social

@1legpatriot (

Twitter

@1legpatriot80):

Sponsors:

Mike Lindell ‘s

My Pillows

# 800-976-9429

Use Promo: APCOSHOW

https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow

Check out the store!!!

# 800-966-1472

https://mystore.com/apcoshow

MEEHANMD

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!

Functional & Preventative

Medicine Practitioners

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off

www.MeehanMD.com

QE Strong

pain relief for you and your pet

Promo : APCOSHOW

https://qestrong.com/

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com

Epoch Times

To subscribe to Epoch Times use Promo: APCOSHOW for Discount of $1 the first month and only $77 a year from regular price of $99

www.TheEpochTimes.com

Welcome to Various Aspects of Dr. Stella: get your covid19 treatment

http://drstellamd.com/

ReAwaken America Tour

Hosted by Clay Clark & Gen. Mike Flynn

(918)-851-0102 Use promo

Code: APCOSHOW for 10% discount

www.timetofreeamerica.com

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5525436.d8412f

music: AWPC Choir "Way Maker"

& David Derrick “Be Apostolic”

Find us here:

ApostolicTV.com

Frank Speech

Apostolic Conservatives Show

https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives

Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216

Fox Hole

https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929

#TruthSocial

https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones

Telegram

https://t.me/ApostolicConservati

#Getter

https://gettr.com/user/

apostolicshow

Please support:

Cash App: $apostolicconserv

Source links:

Elon Musk and his Nueralink

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnIFfmXIFo2/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Ford stopping EV truck

https://yhoo.it/3Yz44cE?fbclid=IwAR3sDLnj-0hSP5rhjRADoTCF8pAwKTimJSPA7FDyTCvlGKRQrVAMuaCc0NA

A letter from the President

https://cdn.nucleusfiles.com/b3/b33f38a0-7b78-45fe-b146-79beac5b19d5/a-statement-by-president-donald-j.-trump-on-the-witch-hunt-of-january-6th.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ncl_amplify&utm_campaign=230214-statement_by_president_donald_j_trump_on_the_witch_hunt_of_january_6th&utm_content=ncl-yGKMJXS5Vs&_nlid=yGKMJXS5Vs&_nhids=wvGCjZd

More dead animals from train wreck

https://www.ntd.com/animals-falling-sick-dying-near-hellish-ohio-train-derailment-site-locals-claim_901289.html

Disney Executive died suddenly

https://www.westernjournal.com/former-disney-executive-dies-47-recently-hospitalized-cardiac-issues/

Epstein files about to be released.

https://www.businessinsider.com/epstein-giuffre-v-maxwell-unsealed-thousands-documents-defamation-2019-8

And We Know vids

https://rumble.com/v29ih6w-2.14.23-movie-predicts-ohio-sabotage-everywhere-whistleblowers-waking-up-pr.html

Died suddenly

https://rumble.com/v1wzq64-suddenly-died-suddenly-11-24-2022.html?mref=1k58h&mc=8su2j

Christian Anthem

Revive our land Oasis church

https://youtu.be/xQW1rpl-1MM

Endtimes

https://www.facebook.com/EndtimeInc/videos/1093051208081556/