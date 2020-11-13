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The Great Reset Exposed as Covid Lockdown Hoax to Establish Health Dictatorship
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45 views • November 13, 2020
Alex Jones exposes the Great Reset as the covid lockdown hoax to establish a new health dictatorship.
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fadc9d909c56e3242786037
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fadc9d909c56e3242786037
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