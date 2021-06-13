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The Book of JOB 14:1-14 HOPE DEFINED
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22 views • June 13, 2021
JOB 14:1-14 HOPE DEFINED - Believers Find Hope For Life Only In God.
Adult Personal Study Guide - NIV - Summer 2021. LifeWay Press. Retrieved from https://read.lifeway.com
Many people enjoy an athletic competition between teams or individuals who are at the top of their sport. But when a subpar team or player is matched against a juggernaut, we may not tune in, especially if that subpar team is our favorite team. Even the subpar team’s players may appear listless because they have lost hope in the contest. Losing hope in the future saps strength in the present. Job 14 highlights that believers will find strength in the present when they look to God and hope only in Him.
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Adult Personal Study Guide - NIV - Summer 2021. LifeWay Press. Retrieved from https://read.lifeway.com
Many people enjoy an athletic competition between teams or individuals who are at the top of their sport. But when a subpar team or player is matched against a juggernaut, we may not tune in, especially if that subpar team is our favorite team. Even the subpar team’s players may appear listless because they have lost hope in the contest. Losing hope in the future saps strength in the present. Job 14 highlights that believers will find strength in the present when they look to God and hope only in Him.
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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