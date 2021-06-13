BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Book of JOB 14:1-14 HOPE DEFINED
Mike's Christian Perspectives
Mike's Christian Perspectives
72 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • June 13, 2021
JOB 14:1-14 HOPE DEFINED - Believers Find Hope For Life Only In God.

Adult Personal Study Guide - NIV - Summer 2021. LifeWay Press. Retrieved from https://read.lifeway.com

Many people enjoy an athletic competition between teams or individuals who are at the top of their sport. But when a subpar team or player is matched against a juggernaut, we may not tune in, especially if that subpar team is our favorite team. Even the subpar team’s players may appear listless because they have lost hope in the contest. Losing hope in the future saps strength in the present. Job 14 highlights that believers will find strength in the present when they look to God and hope only in Him.

Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website:
https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social:
https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab:
https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Preparedness
https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
deathheavenlifejobhopedaysrestored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Sri Lankan Migrant Worker Sentenced to Death in Saudi Arabia Over Facebook Post

Douglas Harrington
Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Retired Air Force Colonel Warns Data Centers Could Put Nearby Residents at Risk

Chase Codewell
Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Footage Shows ICE Agent Interaction, Agency Review Underway

Douglas Harrington
Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Harvard astronomer warns: Millions of alien fragments may be hidden in our solar system, posing an unseen threat

Jacob Thomas
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Trump Pledge on Iran Strikes Fails to Soothe Oil Markets

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy