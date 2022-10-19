Conscious Awakening Documentary Series (Chapter 1)

Original Air Date: December 2020. Meet Mary. She was in a coma for 3 weeks after a failed surgery and gives us a glimpse into the afterlife realm where she was held there until she discovered the way back to our reality. Mary is a twin of Native American descent and also experiences a strong connection to the universal field. The Native American prophesy about ascension is also discussed.

Filmed in early 2020. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race.

A Sad State Of Freedom by Savfk | https://www.youtube.com/savfkmusic

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

http://humanprogression.org

http://dianneirene.com