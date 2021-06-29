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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1650 - Gerard Celentano - Report on 2nd arrest
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Gerard was in his car in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Longs,SC, when one of the suspects approached the store employee standing outside and ordered him to open the store, while the other two approached Gerard and attempted to rob him, before shooting him.
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