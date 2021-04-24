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Bases News Freedom March London April 24 2021 UNCUT
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50 views • April 26, 2021
200,000 plus walk for freedom in central London, from Hyde Park, through the City of London, back to Marble Arch, where a false flag police assault was diffused by members of the public separating the false flag actors from the Police.
Features Mark Steele and a new woman in the scene who highlights the expected total lock-down for late June, as the vaxxed now produce deadly diseases, as a result of the DNA changing 'vaccines'
The Bases project is a researchers resource, for trans-humanization issues, as far back as WW2
Features Mark Steele and a new woman in the scene who highlights the expected total lock-down for late June, as the vaxxed now produce deadly diseases, as a result of the DNA changing 'vaccines'
The Bases project is a researchers resource, for trans-humanization issues, as far back as WW2
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