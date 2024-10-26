Peter Navarro | Taking Back Trump's America | John Kelly: Coward, Bully, Traitor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Navarro served with Kelly for 510 days and found him to be a Trump-deranged coward, bully, and traitor. Get the details here.
Follow Navarro at www.peternavarro.substack.com
"It's not a crime to defend the Constitution. It's your duty."
Peter Navarro asks for help with his legal defense fund at givesendgo.com/navarro
Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn How to Protect Your Health with Help from Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Learn About the Incredible American Made Products of Mike Lindell and MyPillow Today At: www.MyPillow.com/Navarro Use PROMO CODE: NAVARRO
Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content