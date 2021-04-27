BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors takes in millions from Facebook, Netflix & Twitter to push agenda

#BLM #Cullors #Facebook #Netflix #Twitter



Tech moguls who made their fortunes from Facebook, Twitter and Netflix have donated at least $7.5 million to groups tied to BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who has in turn publicly backed their policy goals, according to a new report.



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, and Patricia Ann Quillin, the wife of Netflix's billionaire CEO, all gave generously to Cullors' PAC and associated charities, according to the New York Post.



Cullors for her part has strongly advocated for 'net neutrality', a policy that financially benefits online content providers such as Netflix and social media sites.



And the cozy relationship has even seen Facebook and Twitter censor perceived criticism of Cullors, with Facebook going so far as to block users from sharing a DailyMail.com article detailing a controversy over her expensive real estate holdings.



Of the donors named by the Post, Moskovitz his wife Cari Tuna have given the most generously, donating more than $5.5 million from 2017 to 2020, according to public records cited by the Post.



Moskovitz, 36, was one of the co-founders of Facebook. He left the company in 2008, but retained a 2 percent stake that puts his net worth at nearly $20 billion.



His donations went to Dignity and Power Now, a non-profit started by Cullors, and Reform LA Jails, a California PAC she co-founded to lobby for civilian oversight of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.



Dorsey, who has an estimated net worth of $14 billion, chipped in $1.5 million last year through his #startsmall philanthropy initiative.



That money went to Black Lives Matter and The Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of activist groups founded by Cullors.



Quillin, the wife of Netflix billionaire Reed Hastings, donated $250,000 to Reform LA Jails in 2020.



Cullors' own finances are entwined to a degree with Reform LA Jails, which in 2019 paid $110,000 in consulting fees to a company controlled by her and her wife, Janaya Khan, according to the Post.



There are no rules prohibiting officers of a California PAC from paying themselves or family members for consulting services.



Cullors in 2015 described herself as a 'trained Marxist', and last December elaborated on her views, saying 'I do believe in Marxism.'



'I'm working on making sure that people don't suffer, I'm working to make sure people don't go hungry,' she explained in a YouTube video.



Over the years, Cullors has been vocal in her support of net neutrality, a policy that is strongly favored by content giants and decried by internet service providers.



Net neutrality prohibits service providers from charging companies such as Netflix for the vast amounts of data they send through the networks.



The policy does not put 'neutrality' requirements on content providers such as Twitter and Facebook, who are given broad immunity in deciding what posts are allowed on their platforms.