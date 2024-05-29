Quo Vadis





May 25, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for May 25, 2024.





Here is Our Lady's monthly message to visionary Marija for the world:





Dear Children!





IN this time of grace, I invite you to pray with the heart.





Little children, create prayer groups where you will encourage each other to do good and grow in joy.





Children, you still have a long way to go.





So turn again and choose the path of holiness and hope so that God may give you peace in abundance.





Thank you for answering my call.





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





Our Lady entrusted her with the task of praying for the souls in Purgatory .





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Marija is presently living in Monza, Italy, is married, and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





Let's continue to pray that we might put all of Our Lady's messages into practice in our lives and in the life of the Church!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HBMqWpzblE