© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING Incident As Melbourne Woman Sets Herself On Fire With Sign Saying “NO ONE CARES, MANDATES ARE KILLING US.” Australian Mainstream Media Yet to Report
Follow
3
Share
Report
242 views • December 09, 2021
A desperate woman in Melbourne Australia sets herself on fire with a sign saying NO ONE CARES . . . this video shows all the police and ambo turn out where the incident must have happened. If you read the comments below you will see that some were actually there when it happened. . . DANNY BOY WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY FOR YOURSELF NOW???? You and your thugs are driving people over the edge . . . you NOW HAVE THEIR BLOOD ON YOUR HEAD!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.