There is not One Natural Cloud Today, Southeast Alaska!

97 views • 8 months ago

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

There is not one natural cloud today, Southeast Alaska! Huge GeoEngineering Operations ongoing at the moment where we normally have zero air traffic.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.