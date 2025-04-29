The New Resistance Is In Traitorous Territory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems’ Dirty Tricks
* President Trump is forcing the media to cover the crime wave they covered up.
* They are coddling foreign third-world criminals like children.
* They are protecting illegals — and so are judges.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (28 April 2025)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6372043816112