'NAZI KLAUS SCHWAB EXPOSED!

KLAUS IS A NAZI MONSTER! HE SUPPORTS 7.8 BILLION OF HUMANS BE MURDERED ASAP. I'M AMAZED SOME ROUUE MILITARY HASN'T TRIED TO ELIMINATE CORRUPT POLITICIANS AND THE SATANIC ELITE. IT'S CLEAR NO ONE LEARNED FROM THE SLAUGHTER OF HUMANS IN WW-2. THE WOST SLAUGHTER IN WORLD HISTORY WILL COMMENCE BEFORE 2027. THE OCCULT ELITE HAVE MOVED UP THEIR TIME TABLE ACCORDING TO AN INSIDER WHO SPOKE TO DOUG HAGMANN. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY & STAY OUT OF THE HELL FOR ALL HELL IS ABOUT TO HIT HUMANITY IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE...WAKEUP!