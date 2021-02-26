FBI is 'aware' of American Airlines flight's close encounter with 'fast-moving cylindrical object'

The FBI has confirmed it is 'aware' of an American Airlines flight which had a close encounter a fast-moving, 'long cylindrical object' on a trip from Cincinnati to Phoenix on Sunday.The encounter, which occurred at 36,000 feet above the remote northeast corner of New Mexico, west of Des Moines on Sunday, involved AA Flight 2292, an Airbus A320, according to The Drive.The FBI has since been notified of the incident, although they did not say if they were launching an investigation.'The FBI is aware of the reported incident,' FBI spokesperson Frank Connor told Fox News.'While our policy is to neither confirm nor deny investigations, the FBI works continuously with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public.'Anyone who is aware of suspicious or criminal activity should contact their local law enforcement agency or the FBI.'In a radio transmission intercepted by Steve Douglass, who runs the Deep Black Horizon blog, the pilot can be heard telling Albuquerque Air Traffic Control: 'Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us.'I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us.'The plane was travelling at around 460 miles per hour at the time.In a statement to DailyMail.com earlier this week, American Airlines confirmed the authenticity of the audio clip obtained by Douglass.According to Douglass, no significant military aircraft presence was noted in the area at the time, reported to be just at 1pm local time.Flight AA2292 went on to land in Phoenix without any further incident.The apparent encounter shares various similarities with another incident that occurred in the same area just under three years ago.In that incident, two pilots on different aircraft – a Learjet and an Airbus – reported having close encounters with a mysterious object flying above them.