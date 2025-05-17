BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ask The Experts (Covid-19 Vaccine)
The Librarian
The Librarian
5 followers
Follow
8 views • 20 hours ago

Share. Download. Mirror.

⁣This video is merely a compilation of doctors, scientists, and activists who are offering their opinions. IN NO WAY do the views of any individual contributor to this video represent the views of anyone else shown. To confirm, this video contains a wide variety of views, all of which are exclusive to the individual expressing them.

⁣With the rollout of the you-know-what just around the corner, we ask a worldwide panel of experts the question on everybody's minds. #asktheexperts

Produced by Oracle Films

https://oraclefilms.com

In collaboration with Fiona Hine, Founder of CoviLeaks

https://covileaks.co.uk

If you like our videos, please consider donating to help us keep producing content like this: https://paypal.me/oraclefilms

This video can be downloaded and re-uploaded on any non-monetised media channels.

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/0d705df38860481a5e35494ef8f72b4520201207165552/7a4186?fbclid=IwAR1o_m2XNcS55xGJ46xXMdE7NHpTEVeG39vedRJTdej-7D5cizGfe_HVk30

Keywords
healthvaccinesexpertscovid
