Balenciaga- Who is Rachel Chandler?

After years of being deplatformed for pointing out the obvious child abuse & torture by Gucci's own Rachel Chandler & her buddy Walter Pearce, her name is finally making headlines with Balenciaga & Kanye.
My question is why did it take so long?
Why Did Gucci's CD resign this past week?
Should the Fashion Companies who hired Rachel Chandler & Walter Pearce be allowed to continue to operate?
Gucci knew what they were up to, they were always tagging each other on Instagram.
Zuckerberg knew, he allowed their content to go viral on Instagram& their pages to gain countless followers until they were forced to go private due to Anons catching on to the horrific abuse. If someone like me dared to share the fact that obvious child abuse was flourishing on his platform, we'd be silenced and our accounts wiped.
Zuckerberg Knew. @Jack Knew. Nicole Kidman Knew. Kim Kardashian Knew.
They All Knew!!
These People Are Sick!!
Watch my Light At The End Of The Tunnel Series & scroll my channel to learn more about Rachel Chandler & her A list pals.
⚠️ The Series Will Not Be For Everyone ⚠️
https://www.brighteon.com/e8b28da1-4cba-42bc-a6f2-ff499ad21623
Scroll to bottom of page for more in the series
Don't forget to Subscribe, Like & Share
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2Help Keep Me Online & In Your Feed, Please Consider Buying Me A Coffee
Part 1Light At The End Of The Tunnel
https://www.brighteon.com/e8b28da1-4cba-42bc-a6f2-f
Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/c95bc385-e43c-4a14-b30f-300f59683f1f
Part 3
https://www.brighteon.com/02558cd2-cd92-43df-bf41-1a2f4652b274
Part 4
https://www.brighteon.com/45b1efb8-3ceb-4d28-ad8e-4c9b04d503d0
Part 5
https://www.brighteon.com/069aa2fb-9f82-445c-9352-d1e94c332795
Part 6
https://www.brighteon.com/881b4088-2e5d-4c86-bcf3-c7eab856644a
Part 7
https://www.brighteon.com/8538583d-fe2c-4742-b203-ab3dfc0be4f5
Part 8
https://www.brighteon.com/fed0ed16-f9ab-4c1f-bba1-722f32f6c405
Part 9
https://www.brighteon.com/f2c0a6a7-5571-45b0-bfea-33cd5e402ba4
Part 10
https://www.brighteon.com/57189a71-7450-4619-a1c0-dfaae7c1db0a
Going to Jail For Pizza
https://www.brighteon.com/265601bd-cb87-42cf-8957-4b71725fffe9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.