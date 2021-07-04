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Inside the Top Secret COVID19 Vaccine Ingredient (Graphene Oxide) - Is it 5G Friendly or 5G Deadly?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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231 views • July 04, 2021
Link to Full Length Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aY2Lz61w4AAB/

Recently it was discreetly reported that two Spanish educators had taken a Coronavirus vaccine (that they got their hands on) had it tested in a laboratory in Spain. To their surprise it was discovered that the Covid vaccine contained over 90% of the substance Graphene Oxide. This video presentation looks at the possibility of 'what if' the 'Wonder Material' was used in the vaccines and was purely used as a metal conduit and conductor for 5G technology to be used as a new mind-control weapon to injure mankind. There are several theories out there as to what is in these vaccines and what is the Global Elite's End Game? This video researches several theories, but mainly looks at the possibility that 5G technology has been set-up across the Planet and will be used as an invisible weapon once the majority of the Sheeple on Earth have been vaccinated.


Related video:

STEW PETERS INTERVIEW WITH DR. JANE RUBY - MAGNETOFECTION TECHNOLOGY IN THE DEPOP JABS
Stew Peters
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TagXdRjpT7c/

https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/06/vaccines-deliver-graphene-oxide.html?_ga=2.134609971.319600760.1622905010-903648786.1588285733

https://www.biolinscientific.com/blog/what-is-graphene-oxide#:~:text=Graphene%20oxide%20(GO)%20is%20the,is%20cheap%20and%20readily%20available.&text=Due%20to%20the%20oxygen%20in,to%20graphene%20by%20chemical%20methods.

https://nanografi.com/graphene/

http://82.221.129.208/.uk2.html

https://www.henrymakow.com/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast/semiconductors/nanotechnology/europe-has-invested-1-billion-into-graphenebut-for-what

https://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32531395/

https://phys.org/news/2021-02-magnetic-graphene-kind-magnetism.html

https://graphene-flagship.eu/graphene/news/novel-healthcare-solutions-for-an-ever-changing-world/

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/08/180823113613.htm

https://www.euroresidentes.com/tecnologia/nanotecnologia/nueva-financiacion-para-investigar-e

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/328338305_Graphene_Oxide_Touches_Blood_In_Vivo_Interactions_of_Bio-Coronated_2D_Materials

https://www.mapfre.com/en/insights/innovation/5g-covid/

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