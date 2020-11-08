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How to CONTROL minds - SoulOfARobot - Childrape & torture - MK ultra
network traumabasedmindcontrol
network traumabasedmindcontrol
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68 views • November 08, 2020
One of the best documentaries on MK Ultra, trauma-based mind control & SRA, and how these crimes are connected to our governments worldwide.
Source: The Spiritual Physicist https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9mSuSNZjaYNroqaSaDE_w
"I reluctantly posted this video because i know how hard it will be for some of us to handle, grasp, or accept. http://www.facebook.com/cre8energy
The general population at large is very well processed by TV and peers and society and are a controlled group of non-confrontational, benevolent people who wouldn't think of doing harm to another person and who definitely wouldn't think of the people 'looking after us' doing such a thing.

As a result, it's important to warn viewers that this video does contain images and footage, and stories that are hard to digest for the average person. Please if you decide to watch this remember that there is nothing to fear in this old and outdated system which is already falling apart. Karma teaches, not people."
Keywords
mind controlciamk ultrasratrauma-based mind controlgovernments worldwidetorture of children
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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