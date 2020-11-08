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How to CONTROL minds - SoulOfARobot - Childrape & torture - MK ultra
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68 views • November 08, 2020
One of the best documentaries on MK Ultra, trauma-based mind control & SRA, and how these crimes are connected to our governments worldwide.
Source: The Spiritual Physicist https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9mSuSNZjaYNroqaSaDE_w
"I reluctantly posted this video because i know how hard it will be for some of us to handle, grasp, or accept. http://www.facebook.com/cre8energy
The general population at large is very well processed by TV and peers and society and are a controlled group of non-confrontational, benevolent people who wouldn't think of doing harm to another person and who definitely wouldn't think of the people 'looking after us' doing such a thing.
As a result, it's important to warn viewers that this video does contain images and footage, and stories that are hard to digest for the average person. Please if you decide to watch this remember that there is nothing to fear in this old and outdated system which is already falling apart. Karma teaches, not people."
Source: The Spiritual Physicist https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP9mSuSNZjaYNroqaSaDE_w
"I reluctantly posted this video because i know how hard it will be for some of us to handle, grasp, or accept. http://www.facebook.com/cre8energy
The general population at large is very well processed by TV and peers and society and are a controlled group of non-confrontational, benevolent people who wouldn't think of doing harm to another person and who definitely wouldn't think of the people 'looking after us' doing such a thing.
As a result, it's important to warn viewers that this video does contain images and footage, and stories that are hard to digest for the average person. Please if you decide to watch this remember that there is nothing to fear in this old and outdated system which is already falling apart. Karma teaches, not people."
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