WATCH: Laura Klassen's New Video Exposes Horror of Abortion

Cold, bloody, and wicked, the abortion industry relies on easily-exposed lies. Exploiting this great weakness is an attractive pink-haired activist, well-known for her satire and wit. Her name is Laura Klassen. Most recently she created a new animated film called “The Procedure,” which reveals the horror and grotesque reality of abortion. Join John-Henry Westen as he discusses with Laura her recent films, the moving testimonies of single mothers who decided to skip abortion and keep their child, and the role of graphic images in winning hearts for the culture of life.

