America flexes military muscle against Houthis and Iran; deploys B-2 stealth bombers in Diego Garcia

The US is reportedly ramping up its military presence at Diego Garcia amid escalating tensions with Iran and the Houthis. Satellite imagery reveals the arrival of B-2 stealth bombers, C-17 cargo planes, and KC-135 refueling tankers, signaling a potential large-scale operation. This buildup follows President Trump’s two-month ultimatum to Iran over a new nuclear deal.
Mirrored - The Economic Times
