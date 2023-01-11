JUDICIAL WATCH | COVER-UP: FBI Spied on American's Bank Records on January 6?

COVER-UP: FBI Spied on American's Bank Records on January 6?READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/fbi-withholding-communications/
Judicial Watch filed an appeal challenging a U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decision allowing the FBI to withhold records of communication between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several financial institutions about the reported transfer of financial transaction records of people in DC, Maryland and Virginia on January 5 and January 6, 2021 (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 22-5209).
SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/thank-youtube/
VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.