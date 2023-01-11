JUDICIAL WATCH | COVER-UP: FBI Spied on American's Bank Records on January 6?

COVER-UP: FBI Spied on American's Bank Records on January 6?READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/fbi-withholding-communications/

Judicial Watch filed an appeal challenging a U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia decision allowing the FBI to withhold records of communication between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and several financial institutions about the reported transfer of financial transaction records of people in DC, Maryland and Virginia on January 5 and January 6, 2021 (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 22-5209).

