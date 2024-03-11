Biden's New 'U.S. Made A Mistake Going Into Ukraine' Gaffe Cracks Up Russia

Russia mocked U.S. President Joe Biden after his latest gaffe in an MSNBC interview. While speaking about Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's war in Gaza, Biden said that U.S. made a mistake going into Ukraine. He quickly corrected himself to say that it was mistake to go into Iraq and Afghanistan.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.