❗️8.7 earthquake near Russia - US Tsunami watch on Central Coast
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1297 followers
0
172 views • 1 day ago

I shared a fresh posted, very short video to alert anyone to this earthquake about 2 hours ago. This video is from KSBW. The earthquake occurred about 85 miles off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula with a depth of nearly 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Explaining tsunami watch (lowest danger rating right now) on the Central Coast after 8.7 earthquake near Russia.

Adding:  This is the strongest earthquake since 2011. 

The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, also known as the Great East Japan earthquake, was a devastating natural disaster that struck Japan on March 11, 2011. It began with a powerful magnitude 9.1 undersea megathrust earthquake off the coast of Honshu, the main island of Japan, triggering a massive tsunami. The tsunami caused widespread destruction along the coast, particularly in the Tōhoku region, and led to a major nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. 


earthquakeeventscurrent
