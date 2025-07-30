❗️8.7 earthquake near Russia - US Tsunami watch on Central Coast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I shared a fresh posted, very short video to alert anyone to this earthquake about 2 hours ago. This video is from KSBW. The earthquake occurred about 85 miles off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula with a depth of nearly 12 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Explaining tsunami watch (lowest danger rating right now) on the Central Coast after 8.7 earthquake near Russia.
Adding: This is the strongest earthquake since 2011.
The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, also known as the Great East Japan earthquake, was a devastating natural disaster that struck Japan on March 11, 2011. It began with a powerful magnitude 9.1 undersea megathrust earthquake off the coast of Honshu, the main island of Japan, triggering a massive tsunami. The tsunami caused widespread destruction along the coast, particularly in the Tōhoku region, and led to a major nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.