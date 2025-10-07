BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thunberg: 'Let me be very clear: there is a genocide going on in front of our eyes'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1324 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 3 days ago

Thunberg: 'Let me be very clear: there is a genocide going on in front of our eyes'

Throws in her famous 'shame on you' catchphrase to the press.

Yesterday!

Adding, Oct 8th.

Greta Thunberg, after deportation from Israel, stated at a press conference that she and other activists were "tortured" in prison after being "kidnapped," Reuters reports.

Thunberg said she was not given clean water, and other detainees were deprived of vital medicines, but she did not provide further details.

"Personally, I do not want to talk about what I was subjected to because I don't want it to make newspaper headlines saying: 'Greta was tortured,' because this is not our story," she said, adding that this pales in comparison to the trials of people in Gaza.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "all detainees were provided access to water, food, and toilets; they were not denied access to a lawyer, and all their legal rights were fully respected."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy