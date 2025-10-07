Thunberg: 'Let me be very clear: there is a genocide going on in front of our eyes'

Greta Thunberg, after deportation from Israel, stated at a press conference that she and other activists were "tortured" in prison after being "kidnapped," Reuters reports.

Thunberg said she was not given clean water, and other detainees were deprived of vital medicines, but she did not provide further details.

"Personally, I do not want to talk about what I was subjected to because I don't want it to make newspaper headlines saying: 'Greta was tortured,' because this is not our story," she said, adding that this pales in comparison to the trials of people in Gaza.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "all detainees were provided access to water, food, and toilets; they were not denied access to a lawyer, and all their legal rights were fully respected."