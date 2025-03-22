CTP 20250322 S2E92 Faith Engagement Replay BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E92 before Audio edits 1h 12m 05s...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E92) Faith Engagement reprise

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E92): Faith in Action: Mobilizing Christians for Civic Engagement

Christian civic engagement isn't fringe activism but a responsibility stemming from our blessing of self-government in America. Our obligation extends beyond personal faith to participating in the republic we've been given, bringing biblical values into the voting booth.

• Fifty million self-identified Christians aren't registered or don't vote regularly

• Just 20% more Christian voter participation could create an "earthquake" in American politics

• Parental rights have become a flashpoint as parents discover what's happening in public education

• Local elections matter more than many realize - school boards, city councils can be impacted by small groups of engaged voters

• The Republican party has been making inroads with faith communities including Hispanic, Asian, and African American voters

• Churches and pastors are "multipliers" in getting Christians engaged in the civic process

• Bible verses must be understood in full context, not cherry-picked to avoid difficult truths

• The "minimal acceptable behavior" for Christians is simply registering to vote and voting biblical values

Start by getting registered to vote, then vote your biblical values in every election. You don't have to be a political junkie to make a difference!

