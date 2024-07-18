Secret Service spotted Trump rally shooter on roof 20 minutes before gunfire erupted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Law enforcement officials told lawmakers today that 20 minutes passed between the time Secret Service snipers first spotted Crooks on the roof and the time shots were fired at the former president.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.