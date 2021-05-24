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Put up or shut up | Joe Pinion
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90 views • May 24, 2021
Joseph Pinion lays out why the Left and the media can't let go of the narrative of Donald Trump's alleged corruption even though no indictments have been filed and investigations continue by New York Attorney General Letitia James - Via Newsmax's 'Saturday Agenda.'
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