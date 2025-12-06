🚨Luigi Mangione: NYC prosecutors unveil 911 call that led to capture of CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione

🚨 NYC prosecutors unveil 911 call that led to capture of CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione

🔴 Mangione thought he had gotten away with the perfect crime, checking into a NYC hostel under a fake ID, donning a mask and hood, shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a swanky Manhattan hotel, fleeing the state and traveling hundreds of km inland.

Then a McDonald’s manager in the town of Altoona, Pennsylvania ruined everything.

💬 “It’s not really an emergency,” the manager said in a 911 call, four days after the shooting. “I have a customer here that some other customers were suspicious of that he looks like the CEO shooter from New York,” she added, giggling slightly.“Okaaay,” the 911 switchboard operator responded.

Describing Mangione’s outfit, the woman admitted that she wasn’t sure if it was even him, given his heavy black coat, beanie hat and medical mask. After the tipoff, cops swooped in and arrested him.

📞 The call was released by prosecutors in Mangione’s murder case this week. Mangione is facing life in prison for the killing, which he committed over strong views on the ‘parasitic’ nature of the health insurance industry. He’s been kept under “constant watch” to prevent “an Epstein-style situation.”

Adding, old Epstein case 2007:

Epstein’s abandoned Florida probe: Grand jury transcripts may shed light on his 'sweetheart deal'

A federal judge in Florida has ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from the 2006–2007 federal investigation into late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

👉The judge cited the newly signed Epstein Files Transparency Act, stating that it overrides federal rules that normally keep grand jury materials under wraps.

📑An earlier attempt to release the same transcripts was blocked by another judge earlier this year.

❓ Why it matters

➡️The Epstein investigation in Florida ended in 2007 with a highly controversial non-prosecution agreement. Epstein pled guilty to a state-level prostitution charge, dodging federal prosecution.

❗️But many details of the deal remained murky, fueling speculation about Epstein’s cooperation with the FBI and the potential involvement of his wealthy, powerful clients.