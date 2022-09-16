Create New Account
Von der Leyen blasted for prioritizing Ukraine over EU's energy crisis
Published 2 months ago |
RT


September 14, 2022


EU lawmakers call out EC President Ursula Von der Leyen for focusing more on the Ukraine conflict than other, urgent issues for the ordinary Europeans, particularly the energy crisis


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1k2bsp-von-der-leyen-blasted-for-prioritizing-ukraine-over-eus-energy-crisis.html



