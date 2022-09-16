Von der Leyen blasted for prioritizing Ukraine over EU's energy crisis

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RT
September 14, 2022
EU lawmakers call out EC President Ursula Von der Leyen for focusing more on the Ukraine conflict than other, urgent issues for the ordinary Europeans, particularly the energy crisis
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