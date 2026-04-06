⚠️Hamas backs Iran, hails destructive retaliation against US-Zionist attacks

⚠️Hamas (Palestine) backs Iran, hails destructive retaliation against US-Zionist attacks

The military wing of Hamas mourns all those martyred in the US-Israeli attack on Iran, including the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Abu Obeida of the Qassam Brigades.

❗️ It takes pride in the “great destruction” inflicted by the Iranian armed forces in response to the aggression, and declares full support for Iran as it makes the enemy “drink from the same cup it forced upon the oppressed before.”





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