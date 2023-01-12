Quo Vadis





Jan 12, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message on Holiness in Humility.





Our Lady is calling to us, “Listen to me! ”





She wants to lead us into the future.





She had been sent by God to be our Champion General!





Let’s pray over her words every day! Let’s listen to her call, to her messages with new and open ears!





Today, let’s pray over her message from October 2, 2018:





“Dear children, I am calling you to be courageous

and to not grow weary, because even the smallest good –

the smallest sign of love – conquers evil which is all the more visible.





My children,

listen to me

so that good may overcome,

so that you may come to know the love of my Son.





This is the greatest happiness –

the hands of my Son that embrace of Him who loves the soul, of Him who has given Himself for you

and is always giving Himself anew in the Eucharist, of Him who has the words of eternal life.





To come to know His love, to follow in His footsteps, means to have a wealth of spirituality.





This is the wealth which gives good feelings

and sees love and goodness everywhere.





Apostles of my love, my children, be like the rays of the sun

which with the warmth of my Son’s love warm everyone around them.





My children, the world needs apostles of love; the world needs much prayer, but prayer spoken with the heart and the soul and not only pronounced with the lips.





My children, long for holiness but in humility,

in the humility which permits my Son to do that which He desires through you.





My children, your prayers,

your words, thoughts and actions – all of this either opens or closes the doors to the Kingdom of Heaven for you.





My Son showed you the way and gave you hope, and I am consoling

and encouraging you because, my children, I had come to know pain,

but I had faith and hope.





Now I have the reward of life in the Kingdom of my Son.





Therefore, listen to me, have courage and do not grow weary.





Thank you.” (from October 2, 2018)





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sugc6j-hMY



