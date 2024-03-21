Home Invaders | Squatters Can Now Come In And Steal Your Home With No Consequences

Squatters Can Now Come In And Steal Your Home With No Consequences | Ep. 1329 | Today on the Matt Walsh Show, private property rights are under severe assault all across the country. Increasingly, the laws and the courts are protecting home invaders and giving them more rights than homeowners.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.