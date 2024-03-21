Create New Account
Home Invaders | Squatters Can Now Come In And Steal Your Home With No Consequences
GalacticStorm
Squatters Can Now Come In And Steal Your Home With No Consequences | Ep. 1329   |   Today on the Matt Walsh Show, private property rights are under severe assault all across the country. Increasingly, the laws and the courts are protecting home invaders and giving them more rights than homeowners.

Keywords
home defensematt walshsquattershome invasions

