Geologist Prof. Ian Plimer thoroughly dispels man-made global warming fairy tale, in 2 minutes

"Game over. We are dealing with a fraud". Geologist, Prof. Ian Plimer, thoroughly dispels the "man-made global warming" fairy tale, in just two minutes.





"No one has ever shown that human emissions of CO2 drive global warming… And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions which are natural, do not drive global warming."





Credit:

@adhtvaus

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1789970930506097119