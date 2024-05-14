Create New Account
Geologist Prof. Ian Plimer thoroughly dispels man-made global warming fairy tale, in 2 minutes
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

"Game over. We are dealing with a fraud". Geologist, Prof. Ian Plimer, thoroughly dispels the "man-made global warming" fairy tale, in just two minutes.


"No one has ever shown that human emissions of CO2 drive global warming… And if it could be shown, then you would have to show that the 97% of emissions which are natural, do not drive global warming."


Credit:

@adhtvaus

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1789970930506097119

Keywords
global warminggreen new dealclimate change hoaxclimate cultclimate scamgreat resetman in americaenergy crisisnetzero

