Sat, Dec 2 - Talk on Medjugorje followed by First Saturdays Rosary, and Special Prayer Event
Published 15 hours ago

Divine Mercy, First Saturdays, Fr. Jason Lewis


Dec 2, 2023


We invite you to join The Marian Fathers of The Immaculate Conception as we livestream the First Saturdays each month, making reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This event includes the Rosary, prayers, and reflections. Together we will respond wholeheartedly to the requests of Jesus and Mary to repair for the sins of the world with prayer and penance for the conversion of sinners and for peace throughout the world.


Remember to "SUBSCRIBE" to our channel and also visit our home website for daily articles: TheDivineMercy.org


Please help support our Shrine and Ministries: https://thedivinemercy.org/donation


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sH-nrF8m5L8

