Prepare for Nuclear Detonation 08/15/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan gives great advice what you should do if a nuclear device detonate. Do you know how to protect yourself and your loved ones? Make sure you are prepared as best you can and take today’s advice to heart!
00:00 - Intro
02:23 - First Seconds
06:46 - First Exposure
08:36 - Survival
09:51 - Potassium Iodide
10:41 - Electrical Outage
13:44 - Life-Saving Protection
15:26 - Preparations
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: