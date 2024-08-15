Prepare for Nuclear Detonation 08/15/2024

Today Pastor Stan gives great advice what you should do if a nuclear device detonate. Do you know how to protect yourself and your loved ones? Make sure you are prepared as best you can and take today’s advice to heart!

00:00 - Intro

02:23 - First Seconds

06:46 - First Exposure

08:36 - Survival

09:51 - Potassium Iodide

10:41 - Electrical Outage

13:44 - Life-Saving Protection

15:26 - Preparations





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Potassium Iodide Neighborhood Pack:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/NEIGHBOORHOOD-PACKAGE/productinfo/P%2DNP01/





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support