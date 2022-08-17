Russia and North Korea to Expand Bilateral Relations

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https://gnews.org/post/p194g2f98
08/15/2022 WION: The enemy of your enemy is often your friend. Russia and North Korea are proving this saying to be true. As Russia and North Korea have a lot in common right now, they are expanding bilateral relations to face the “threats from hostile forces” together.