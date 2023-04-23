Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bases 124 Part 3 Sean David Morton - The Vril Damen Diaries
26 views
channel image
TheBasesProject
Published 18 hours ago |

Sean David Morton, script writer, film maker, author, and exprisoner on the US Governement's service, sticthed up,oppressed, and cancer sufferer. Comedian and wise astute observer, joins us after months of surgery and treatment, for Part3. 

His book series Sands of Time, is agripping read, and well sorth getting all of the paper backs versions, from Strange Universe Radio.

Keywords
ufovrildulcesean-david-mortonstrange-universe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket