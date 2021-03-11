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Quartier Jaune – Francis Lalanne : « Le coup d’Etat, c’est le gouvernement qui l’a fait ! »
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20 views • March 11, 2021
18 févr. 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TD5PYYN-D9M
QG TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDPdHuBGfjMxlM3xZANgGQ
Francis Lalanne, entendu par la police après sa tribune appelant à destituer Macron, s’exprime sur QG face à notre animateur David Libeskind
Pour soutenir QG à partir de 1€/ mois, c’est ici : https://qg.media/offre-promotionnelle/
QG TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDPdHuBGfjMxlM3xZANgGQ
Francis Lalanne, entendu par la police après sa tribune appelant à destituer Macron, s’exprime sur QG face à notre animateur David Libeskind
Pour soutenir QG à partir de 1€/ mois, c’est ici : https://qg.media/offre-promotionnelle/
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